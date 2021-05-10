Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Gap Down to $24.53

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.53, but opened at $23.30. Vor Biopharma shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar purchased 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $862,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $46,318,000.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

