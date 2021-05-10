Vortex Defi (VTX) Trading 41.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 41.7% against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $357,850.79 and $47,140.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

