VouchForMe Price Down 39.5% This Week (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 39.5% against the dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. VouchForMe has a market cap of $630,092.65 and approximately $613.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00084085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00064619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00106118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.30 or 0.00784937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,020.53 or 0.08970575 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

