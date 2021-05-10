Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $191.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $192.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.19 and a 200 day moving average of $157.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

