Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $173.00 to $185.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Vulcan Materials traded as high as $192.99 and last traded at $192.08, with a volume of 698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.71.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.53.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.19 and its 200 day moving average is $157.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

