W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock Position Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $89,624,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $43,758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,981,000 after acquiring an additional 428,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 306,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 224,753 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB opened at $81.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

