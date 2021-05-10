W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 136,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 814,662 shares.The stock last traded at $68.38 and had previously closed at $68.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 25.0% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4,301.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 85,073 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.