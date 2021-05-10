WandX (WAND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $598.00

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. WandX has a total market capitalization of $432,118.34 and $598.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WandX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WandX has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00085009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00064757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00107255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $456.54 or 0.00806440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00053756 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,206.25 or 0.09196372 BTC.

WandX Coin Profile

WandX (WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

