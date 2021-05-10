Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.5% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

Shares of NVDA opened at $581.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $303.79 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.70. The firm has a market cap of $362.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.