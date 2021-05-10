WazirX Market Capitalization Achieves $674.89 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00004102 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $674.89 million and $72.24 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $439.30 or 0.00784283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00065454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 120.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.74 or 0.00244112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $671.72 or 0.01199212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00030666 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.38 or 0.00734431 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

