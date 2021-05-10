Wealthlocks Hits Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million (WLT)

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Wealthlocks coin can now be bought for $46.26 or 0.00082655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wealthlocks has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wealthlocks has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $10,786.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $418.21 or 0.00747266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00065655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 131.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.03 or 0.00243068 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $677.36 or 0.01210327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.15 or 0.00743598 BTC.

About Wealthlocks

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,981 coins.

Wealthlocks Coin Trading

