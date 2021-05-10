Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal stock opened at $253.36 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.61 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.