Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $120,070,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $61,111,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $38,254,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,307,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,048,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,087,000 after acquiring an additional 162,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $118.18 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $146.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.12 and its 200 day moving average is $124.55.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XLRN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

