Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 134,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after acquiring an additional 71,308 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 170,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after acquiring an additional 46,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 18,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $225.39 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

