Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $229.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.38. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $147.05 and a 52-week high of $229.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.