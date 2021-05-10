Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,475 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 17,475 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $43.97 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,174,716 shares of company stock worth $76,058,651. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

