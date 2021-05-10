Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.80) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.26). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.47) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.83) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

