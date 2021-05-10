Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.07). Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.52 EPS.

GBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

GBT stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

