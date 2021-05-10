Wedbush Weighs in on fuboTV Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for fuboTV in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

