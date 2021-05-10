Wedbush Weighs in on Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.11). Wedbush also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $64.96 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average of $108.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,593 shares of company stock worth $11,383,968 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

