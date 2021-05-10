Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Athira Pharma (ATHA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ: ATHA) recently:

5/6/2021 – Athira Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

5/3/2021 – Athira Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

4/30/2021 – Athira Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

4/23/2021 – Athira Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

4/22/2021 – Athira Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

4/15/2021 – Athira Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

4/12/2021 – Athira Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

4/8/2021 – Athira Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

4/6/2021 – Athira Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Shares of ATHA opened at $18.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Get Athira Pharma Inc alerts:

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.