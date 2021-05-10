Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Discovery (DISCA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) recently:

5/7/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

5/6/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

5/4/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

4/28/2021 – Discovery was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/27/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Discovery has been hit hard by the coronavirus-led disruption on advertising demand and spending. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results reflected sluggishness in the U.S. Networks’ advertising business. Further, incremental spending on direct-to-consumer initiatives and international business are likely to keep margins under pressure. Notably, higher selling, general and administrative expenses hurt profitability in the reported quarter. Its leveraged balance sheet remains a concern. Nevertheless, Discovery’s fourth-quarter results reflected recovery in advertising sending, primarily in the international markets. The company witnessed strong viewing share growth in the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal. Additionally, its solid free cash flow generating ability boost investor confidence. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

4/13/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Discovery had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

3/29/2021 – Discovery had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

3/26/2021 – Discovery was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

3/25/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $63.00 to $67.00.

3/23/2021 – Discovery was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

3/17/2021 – Discovery was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Shares of DISCA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,187,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,921,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

