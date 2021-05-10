Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $188.00 to $198.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $149.00 to $160.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $165.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $188.00 to $198.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $145.00 to $167.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $149.00 to $160.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/14/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $149.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

JBHT traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $183.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.35.

Get JB Hunt Transport Services Inc alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,433 shares of company stock worth $11,374,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.