Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Norfolk Southern (NSC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC):

5/10/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $275.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $272.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $295.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $275.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $285.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/29/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $272.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $305.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $295.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $234.00 to $254.00.

4/13/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $261.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Norfolk Southern is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $261.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NSC stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.35. 931,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.12. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $157.48 and a 52-week high of $295.14.

Get Norfolk Southern Co alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.