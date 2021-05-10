Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Proofpoint (PFPT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ: PFPT) recently:

5/3/2021 – Proofpoint had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

5/3/2021 – Proofpoint had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Proofpoint had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

5/3/2021 – Proofpoint had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

5/3/2021 – Proofpoint had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

5/3/2021 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $157.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Proofpoint was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/27/2021 – Proofpoint was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

4/27/2021 – Proofpoint was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Proofpoint was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/27/2021 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $157.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Proofpoint was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

4/26/2021 – Proofpoint was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

4/26/2021 – Proofpoint was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

4/26/2021 – Proofpoint was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/26/2021 – Proofpoint was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/26/2021 – Proofpoint was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2021 – Proofpoint was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

PFPT opened at $172.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.59. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 24.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,101,000 after acquiring an additional 273,463 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after acquiring an additional 163,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 76,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 68,851 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

