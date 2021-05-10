Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sempra Energy (SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $157.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $157.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Sempra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $129.00.

4/20/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Sempra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $129.00.

4/13/2021 – Sempra Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

4/7/2021 – Sempra Energy was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/6/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $147.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SRE traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.02. The stock had a trading volume of 810,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,439. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $140.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.37. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,035,000 after purchasing an additional 139,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

