Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MetLife (MET)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MetLife (NYSE: MET) in the last few weeks:
- 5/7/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – MetLife is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – MetLife is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 4/5/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $66.00.
- 3/31/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $69.00.
Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.47. 5,321,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,058. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
