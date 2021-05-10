Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MetLife (MET)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MetLife (NYSE: MET) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – MetLife is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – MetLife is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/5/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $66.00.

3/31/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.47. 5,321,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,058. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

