Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ares Capital (ARCC)

5/5/2021 – Ares Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Ares Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Ares Capital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/29/2021 – Ares Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Ares Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Ares Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ares Capital have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. Driven by a rise in demand for customized financing, the company’s investment income growth is expected to continue. Moreover, an increase in investment commitments will also support revenues in the near term. Further, the company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, continuously rising expenses (primarily resulting from the company’s expansion strategy) are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent in the near term. Further, a stretched valuation may limit the stock’s upside potential. Also, the company faces regulatory headwinds, which makes us apprehensive.”

3/17/2021 – Ares Capital had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Ares Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ares Capital have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. Driven by a rise in demand for customized financing, the company’s investment income growth is expected to continue. Moreover, an increase in investment commitments will also support revenues in the near term. Further, the company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, continuously rising expenses (primarily resulting from the company’s expansion strategy) are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent in the near term. Further, a stretched valuation may limit the stock’s upside potential. Also, the company faces regulatory headwinds, which makes us apprehensive.”

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,584. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

