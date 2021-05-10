Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS: CPPMF) recently:
- 5/3/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $4.00 to $5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 4/27/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.25 to $4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/27/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/12/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $3.00 to $4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 645,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,413. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.
Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter.
