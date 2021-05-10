Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ: EXPD):

5/10/2021 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $87.00 to $116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $28.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $123.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Expeditors International of Washington is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.05. 1,451,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,550. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $121.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

