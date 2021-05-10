Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC):

5/3/2021 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $73.00.

4/30/2021 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Acadia Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acadia Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s top line has been rising over the years, driven by both organic and inorganic growth. It is well-poised to fund new bed developments, given a solid capital position. The company has been making opportunistic acquisitions to expand in the behavioral healthcare industry in the United States. It has been generating sufficient cash flow to increase its financial flexibility for chasing buyouts and growth-driving projects. The company has completed the sale of its U.K. operations, proceeds from which will be utilized for paying down its outstanding debt. However, its debt levels, which are higher than its cash balance, have been worsening over the years. Hence, its solvency position is a woe. Lower ROE when compared to the industry is a concern for investors.”

4/19/2021 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $63.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $64.59.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,297,000 after acquiring an additional 273,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,613,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,608,000 after acquiring an additional 34,343 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $136,041,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after acquiring an additional 482,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 347,714 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

