Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB):

5/10/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/6/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $147.00.

5/6/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $206.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – AvalonBay Communities is now covered by analysts at Colliers Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/19/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/19/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/14/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of AvalonBay have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The residential REIT has high-quality assets in some of the United States’ premium markets and is likely to benefit from a rebound in demand. It is banking on technology and scale to drive innovation and margin expansion. Earlier, it had announced that its total residential rental revenues for established communities for the two-month period ended Feb 28 fell 9.1%, year on year, in line with its expectation. AvalonBay has significant exposure to challenged urban residential assets. Amid the pandemic’s adverse impact on the job market, flexible working environment and low mortgage rate, demand for its units and tenants’ rent-paying capabilities will likely remain affected in its markets, impacting rental rates and leading to high-concession activity.”

3/30/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

3/30/2021 – AvalonBay Communities is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

3/24/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $200.00 to $206.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $203.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $169.00 to $189.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE AVB traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $199.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

