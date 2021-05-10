Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for United Rentals (URI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for United Rentals (NYSE: URI):

5/10/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $280.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $267.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $370.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $280.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $267.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $370.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $368.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $246.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $348.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – United Rentals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/13/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $348.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $246.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $355.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $355.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $255.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $255.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/16/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $265.00 to $350.00.

3/16/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $265.00 to $350.00.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $348.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,359. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.26 and a 12 month high of $354.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get United Rentals Inc alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.