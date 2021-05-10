Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) in the last few weeks:

4/30/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Glaxo’s new and specialty products like Nucala, Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix and Juluca, are driving sales, making up for a decline in Established Pharmaceuticals due to generic erosion. Glaxo has made significant progress in its oncology pipeline and doubled its assets in development since 2018. Several new drug/line extension approvals are expected in 2021, which should boost the top line in the long term. However, pricing pressure and competitive dynamics are hampering sales of Glaxo’s respiratory products. Competitive pressure on HIV drugs has risen. Slowdown in vaccination rates is expected to continue to hurt vaccine sales in 2021. Glaxo’s shares have outperformed the industry this year so far. Estimates have declined slightly ahead of the Q1 earnings release. Glaxo has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

4/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/29/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

3/23/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

GSK traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,410,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,901. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

