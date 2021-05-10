Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Announces Earnings Results

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Weibo updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ WB traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,966,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,027. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC upped their price target on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

