West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)’s share price rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.53 and last traded at $86.92. Approximately 606,106 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13,306% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.48.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.13.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

