Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Western Forest Products traded as high as C$2.57 and last traded at C$2.55, with a volume of 825438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WEF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.35 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.55.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$951.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.57%.

About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.