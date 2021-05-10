Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.26

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.26 and last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 1023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLK. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.18.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

