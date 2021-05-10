Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Down 8.8%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s share price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 195,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,422,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPRT. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $777.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

