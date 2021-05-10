WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.19. WestRock reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

WRK traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,598. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

