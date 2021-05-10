WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $73.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. WestRock traded as high as $60.50 and last traded at $60.16, with a volume of 3049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.74.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in WestRock by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

