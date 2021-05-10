WeTrust (TRST) Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Million

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. WeTrust has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $156.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WeTrust has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00086877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00019534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00064603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.65 or 0.00805417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00106579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00054070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.85 or 0.09169485 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

