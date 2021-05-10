Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Weyerhaeuser traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 26321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

WY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In related news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,152,000 after acquiring an additional 854,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,280,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,570,000 after buying an additional 946,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,181,000 after buying an additional 791,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,941,000 after buying an additional 42,620 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 97.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

