Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

WY opened at $40.00 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $40.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,461 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,527.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,673,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,812,000 after acquiring an additional 53,166,351 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

