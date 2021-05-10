Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given a $57.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) received a $57.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WPM. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.83. The company had a trading volume of 135,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,675. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,461,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,074.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 712,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

