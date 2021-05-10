Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$69.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James to C$69.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.14.

TSE WPM traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,593. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$44.09 and a 52-week high of C$76.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$373.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director John Brough sold 4,500 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.80, for a total value of C$215,094.60. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total transaction of C$5,664,404.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,971,008.93. Insiders have sold 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592 in the last three months.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

