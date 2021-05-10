Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$69.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James to C$69.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.14.
TSE WPM traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,593. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$44.09 and a 52-week high of C$76.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.42.
In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director John Brough sold 4,500 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.80, for a total value of C$215,094.60. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total transaction of C$5,664,404.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,971,008.93. Insiders have sold 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592 in the last three months.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.