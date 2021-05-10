Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Whirlpool by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,928,000 after buying an additional 215,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Whirlpool by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after buying an additional 208,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,063,000 after acquiring an additional 161,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,648 shares of company stock worth $39,487,395 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Whirlpool stock opened at $252.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $254.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

