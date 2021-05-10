Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Stock Price Down 4%

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) shares fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.25 and last traded at $46.25. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16.

Whitbread Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTBCF)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

