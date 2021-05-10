Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on WCP shares. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded down C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,715. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.45 and a 1 year high of C$6.82. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.81.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$679,587.37. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $94,740.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

