WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.53 Billion

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00003835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $41.27 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Waves (WAVES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00054593 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00041092 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00014503 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005386 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005970 BTC.
- Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.
About WhiteCoin
According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “
Buying and Selling WhiteCoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.